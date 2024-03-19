Election Commission directs West Bengal government to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP

Kolkata, March 19
The Election Commission on Tuesday removed Vivek Sahay as West Bengal DGP, less than 24 hours after naming him for the post, and directed the state government to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee in his place.
Sahay’s appointment was based on his seniority, but since he is scheduled to superannuate in the final week of May before the Lok Sabha elections conclude, the poll panel named Mukherjee as the DGP, a senior official said.
Mukherjee, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was the second person on the list of the three officers recommended by the West Bengal government for the post of DGP to the EC.
The poll panel directed the state to ensure immediate compliance and confirm the appointment by 5 pm on Tuesday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers
BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...
Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the m...
Raj Thackeray meets Home Minister Amit Shah ‘to keep Uddhav Thackeray factor’ at bay
If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to ...
In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season
However, his continuation in politics is still suspense
Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat
With Sandhu in the fray, BJP hopes to win back Amritsar wher...