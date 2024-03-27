New Delhi, March 27
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.
Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.
Their remarks were “undignified and in bad taste”, the Election Commission (EC) said.
The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.
The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mamata Banerjee #Mandi #West Bengal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam
More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now
Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam
Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...
AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election
Rinku is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha while...
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women
The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening
My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...