Election Commission notice to ex-judge for sexist remark

New Delhi: The EC on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former Calcutta HC judge and BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, for his sexist comments on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. His response has been sought by May 20. The EC has sought Gangopadhyay’s response for his “improper, injudicious, undignified” remarks against Mamata, who is also the West Bengal CM.

600 BEST buses reserved for elections

Mumbai: Over 600 buses or 20 per cent of the fleet of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have been reserved for the Lok Sabha elections from May 18, officials said on Friday. Polling will be held in Mumbai on May 20. A BEST official said 629 buses, including 35 wheelchair-friendly ones, have been reserved for election duty (for polling staff and security personnel) between May 18 and May 20.

37 in fray for four Himachal LS seats

Shimla: As many as thirtyseven candidates are left in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats and 25 for the six Assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh after seven candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday. There are 12 candidates from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, 10 each from Kangra and Mandi parliamentary seat, and five from the Shimla (reserved) Lok Sabha seat.

SAD vows Sainik School in Anandpur Sahib

Ropar: Prem Singh Chandumajra, SAD’s Lok Sabha nominee from Anandpur Sahib, has announced that if elected, he would establish a ‘Sainik School’ in the constituency. “It will help in providing top-notch education to youth for pursuing career as Army officers,” he said. He claimed that the SAD has already played a vital role in enhancing health and educational facilities in the constituency.

Poster with death threats to Mamata

Kolkata: A poster with death threats to West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, appeared in Uluberia in Howrah district on Friday, the police said. The poster, handwritten in green ink on a piece of white cloth, was recovered from a construction site in Fuleswar area of Uluberia where Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 20.

BJP expels 3 for ‘anti-party activities’

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday expelled senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra and two others from the party on the charge of “anti-party activities”. The action against Mohapatra came after his son Arvind was made the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from the Patkura Assembly segment. Mohapatra, a former state executive member of the party, is accused of canvassing for his son.

