Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said.

The poll authority has asked the state government to submit by Monday names of three eligible Indian Police Service officers in the rank of director general to fill the vacancy, sources said.

The reason behind the poll body's action was not immediately known.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh