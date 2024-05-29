Election Commission recommends suspension of Special Secretary to CM

Bhubaneswar, May 28
With three more days to go for the final phase of polling in Odisha on June 1, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday suspended IPS officer DS Kutey and ordered medical examination of another police service officer Asish Singh, who is on leave.
In a letter to the CEO, Odisha, the EC said 1997 batch IPS officer DS Kutey, who is presently working as the special secretary to the Chief Minister, be placed under suspension on the charge of “interfering” in the conduct of election.
During the suspension period, Kutey’s headquarters is fixed at the office of Resident Commissioner, Odisha, New Delhi, where he has to report by 3 pm on Wednesday, the letter said. In the case of Asish Singh, an IPS officer of 2010 batch, presently working as IG (CM security), being on medical leave since May 4, be present himself for detailed examination by a special medical board constituted by the Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, not later than May 30.
The EC also directed the expeditious investigation under due process of law in the case against BJP’s MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev for damaging EVM in a polling booth.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...