Election Commission recommends suspension of Special Secretary to CM

PTI

Bhubaneswar, May 28

With three more days to go for the final phase of polling in Odisha on June 1, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday suspended IPS officer DS Kutey and ordered medical examination of another police service officer Asish Singh, who is on leave.

In a letter to the CEO, Odisha, the EC said 1997 batch IPS officer DS Kutey, who is presently working as the special secretary to the Chief Minister, be placed under suspension on the charge of “interfering” in the conduct of election.

During the suspension period, Kutey’s headquarters is fixed at the office of Resident Commissioner, Odisha, New Delhi, where he has to report by 3 pm on Wednesday, the letter said. In the case of Asish Singh, an IPS officer of 2010 batch, presently working as IG (CM security), being on medical leave since May 4, be present himself for detailed examination by a special medical board constituted by the Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, not later than May 30.

The EC also directed the expeditious investigation under due process of law in the case against BJP’s MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev for damaging EVM in a polling booth.