Election Commission removes Sandeshkhali SDPO

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, Aminul Islam, just three days before polling in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on June 1. Sandeshkhali is one of the seven Assembly segments under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, where polling is scheduled on Saturday. IANS

Cong won’t get main Opposition status: BJP

Gorakhpur: The Congress would not win enough seats in the Lok Sabha poll to get the main Opposition party status, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Maharajganj seat in UP Pankaj Chaudhary said. Asked if the BJP did not want a strong Opposition, Chaudhary said it is the people of the country who have decided to wipe out those opposing the saffron party. PTI

Modi turned Parl into ‘dark chamber’: TMC

New Delhi: TMC leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said the outgoing Lok Sabha had many “dubious firsts”, and accused PM Narendra Modi of turning Parliament into a “deep, dark chamber”. In a post on X, the Parliamentary Party Leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha also said that this was the first time that no deputy speaker was appointed, and the Prime Minister did not answer a single question. PTI

INDIA bloc will form govt after June 4: Lalu

Patna: Expressing confidence of the INDIA bloc coming to power in the Lok Sabha polls, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the Modi government will be voted out as results are declared on June 4. “We will know the results soon. Modi will go (lose power),” he said. He also took a jibe at PM Modi’s remarks in an interview that God had sent him for a purpose. “Our government will be formed on June 4,” Lalu said. the media. ANI

EC transfers 3 police officers in Bengal

Kolkata: Three days before the final phase of polling, the Election Commission on Tuesday transferred three police officers in West Bengal, an official said. The poll panel on Tuesday removed the SP of Sunderban police district, Koteshwar Rao Minakhan, SDPO under Basirhat police district, Aminul Islam Khan, and IC of Rahra police station, Debashis Sarkar, to non-election related posts, he added. PTI

Tejashwi predicts volte face by NITISH, again

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday predicted yet another volte face by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, claiming that the JD(U) chief would take a “big decision” once the Lok Sabha poll results were out. Yadav also claimed that PM Narendra Modi would not return to power. “Modi has lost. He will not be the Prime Minister after June 4. The country will have a new government, sensitive to the crying need for job creation,” said Yadav.

