Election Commission transfers 8 district magistrates, 12 SPs in 5 states

New Delhi, April 2
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued transfer orders for eight district magistrates and 12 superintendents of police in five states.
The decision was taken as part of the "regular review" by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the EC said.
All the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officers and those shunted out will not be assigned any election duty till completion of the Lok Sabha polls.
The respective state governments have been directed to send a panel of names of IAS and IPS officers to the Commission and ones shortlisted will be appointed in place of those transferred out.
