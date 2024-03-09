Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha election

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Goel's tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar’s retirement in February next year.

According to a Law Ministry notification, Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

Following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and Goel’s resignation, the three-member EC has now only one member: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

According to the new law on appointment of CEC and ECs, a search committee headed by the Law Minister and comprising two Union Secretaries will shortlist five names.

Then a selection committee—headed by the Prime Minister and comprising a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the PM and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha or the leader of the single-largest Opposition party in the House picks one name.

The CEC or EC then gets appointed by the President.

Ashok Lavasa had resigned as Election Commissioner in August 2020. He had given dissent notes on various model code violations decisions taken by the EC in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Originally, the Commission had only a CEC. It currently consists of the CEC and two Election Commissioners.

Two additional commissioners were first appointed on October 16, 1989, but they had a very short tenure till January 1, 1990. Later, on October 1, 1993, two additional election commissioners were appointed.

The concept of a multi-member EC has been in operation since then, with decision made by a majority vote.

