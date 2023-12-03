Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 3

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections.

The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BJP, which is ruling Madhya Pradesh, are locked in a straight fight in these three states, while K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is hoping for a hat-trick in Telangana.

