Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh

Chandigarh, December 3
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections.
The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BJP, which is ruling Madhya Pradesh, are locked in a straight fight in these three states, while K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is hoping for a hat-trick in Telangana.
Madhya Pradesh(230): BJP: 139, Cong: 87, BSP: 2, Others: 2
Rajasthan(199): BJP: 109, Cong: 75, BSP: 2, Others: 13
Chhattisgarh(90): Cong 52, BJP: 38, Others: 0
Telangana(119): Cong: 70, BRS 37, BJP: 8, Others: 4
#WATCH | With BJP leading in MP & Rajasthan, party leader Jaiveer Shergill says, " BJP will win 3-0 in this assembly elections. The party's 'vijay rath' will come to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, if not this time, BJP will fly its flag high in the… pic.twitter.com/mSeOdkM3fC— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and other leaders of the party gather at the state party office in Bhopal.— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
As per the latest official EC trends, BJP is leading on 37 seats and the Congress on 7 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/MNGpStJQcN
#WATCH | Telangana | Congress supporters gather outside the residence of state party chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and raise slogans as the party shows lead.— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
As per the latest official EC trends, Congress is leading on 10 seats, BRS on 6 and BJP on 1 in the state. pic.twitter.com/NinsP8e4IU
#WATCH | Telangana Elections | BJP MP K Laxman says, "In Telangana, people were wanting a change. Corruption by BRS, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics were the three main issues that affected people... In the initial count, Congress is leading in many places. But I… pic.twitter.com/PRBccD7rtv— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Pollsters have been divided on the outcome, with quite a few exit polls putting the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and giving it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that Congress has an advantage in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
