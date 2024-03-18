Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 18

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all ‘conceivable’ details available with it regarding electoral bonds, including the alphanumeric number corresponding to each bond.

“There is no manner of doubt that the SBI is required to furnish all details available with it. This, we clarify, will include the alphanumeric number and serial number, if any, of the bonds purchased. In order to avoid any controversy in the future, the chairperson of the bank should file an affidavit by 5 PM on Thursday that it has disclosed all details in its custody and that no details have been withheld,” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

The Bench — which also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra — had on February 15 directed SBI to furnish by March 6 details of electoral bonds sold so far to the Election Commission which shall make it public by March 13.

On Monday, the top court also refused to take note of SCBA president Adish C Agarwal’s letter seeking suo motu review of its judgement on disclosure of bond details.

On behalf of petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms, advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that barring a few, major political parties have not given donor details.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta alleged that that statistics on the disclosure of electoral bonds purchased by political parties were being twisted to suit an agenda and the court was being embarrassed in the process.

However, the CJI said, “As judges, we are only on the rule of law and work as per the Constitution. Our court is only to work for the governance of rule of law in this polity. As judges, we are also discussed on social media but our shoulders are broad enough to take this. We are only on enforcing our directions...”

