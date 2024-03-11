Electoral bonds: Supreme Court to hear SBI’s extension plea today

New Delhi, March 10
The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the State Bank of India’s (SBI) plea for extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties.
Contempt plea filed
After the Association for Democratic Reforms, the CPM has also filed a contempt petition against the SBI, accusing it of “wilful disobedience” for failing to comply with the top court’s directions to provide details of electoral bonds by March 6.
A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which had on February 15 declared unconstitutional the electoral bonds scheme, will also hear a plea filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking contempt action against the SBI for failing to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties by March 6 as directed by the top court.
The CPM has also filed a contempt petition against the SBI accusing it of “wilful disobedience” for failing to comply with the top court’s directions to provide details of electoral bonds. The party alleged that the SBI deliberately misconstrued the Constitution Bench directions to claim practical difficulties in matching information of those who bought the electoral bonds and those who encashed it. The matter is listed at 10:30 am on March 11 before the Constitution Bench — which also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.
In a landmark verdict, the Constitution Bench had on February 15 declared unconstitutional the electoral bonds scheme that allowed individuals and companies to make unlimited anonymous donations to political parties on the ground that it violated Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution which guaranteed right to freedom of speech and expression and included right to information within its ambit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...