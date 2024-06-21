 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court grants two-week interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court grants two-week interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court grants two-week interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut

Terms and conditions of the release to be determined by special court

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court grants two-week interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 21

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for two weeks to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, for attending the rituals following the death of his grandmother.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and S V N Bhatti directed that the interim bail will commence from June 26 and Raut shall surrender without fail on July 10.

The bench passed the order on his application seeking interim bail to attend the rituals which are likely to be held on June 29-30 and July 5-6.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the period of incarceration already undergone by the respondent and also the nature of request made for the purpose, we are inclined to grant two weeks’ interim bail to the applicant (Raut) which may commence from June 26, 2024 and end on July 10, 2024,” the bench said.

It said the terms and conditions of the release shall be determined by the special court and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would be at liberty to request the trial court to impose such stringent conditions as may be necessary.

“The applicant, on being released on June 26, shall surrender without fail on July 10, 2024, that is, on completion of two weeks,” it said.

The top court had in September last year extended the stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to Raut.

The NIA had earlier challenged in the top court the September 21 last year order of the high court granting bail to 33-year-old Raut, who was arrested in June 2018 and is presently lodged in judicial custody at the Taloja prison.

After the high court had pronounced its verdict, the counsel representing the NIA had sought stay on the operation of its order to enable the probe agency to challenge it before the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on Friday, Raut’s counsel told the bench that he was earlier granted bail by the Bombay High Court and the NIA approached the apex court challenging that order.

The NIA’s counsel said Raut’s grandmother had passed away in May and he wanted interim bail now.

“What is the necessity to rush to this court?” the NIA’s counsel said.

The bench said the NIA’s plea is pending before the apex court.

“Bail granted by the high court has been stayed by this court on your (NIA) petition. Obviously, where will the respondent move for interim bail?” the bench said, adding, “because of the stay granted by this court, do you expect the special court to entertain the application filed by the applicant?”

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune Police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, the police had alleged. The case was later probed by the NIA.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

4
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court order giving bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

7
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

8
Delhi

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

9
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

10
Haryana

Kaithal ‘honour’ killing: Komal’s brother fired at me too, says husband

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court order giving bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

Earlier in the day, the division bench said the trial court ...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; issues notices to NTA, Centre, others on plea to cancel May 5 exam

The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 8

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-mi...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

3 shot at in a group clash over power outage in Mohali’s Kailon village

3 shot at in a group clash over power outage in Mohali’s Kailon village

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Case pendency in Chandigarh District Courts shoots up to 1 lakh in four years

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court order giving bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; issues notices to NTA, Centre, others on plea to cancel May 5 exam

2 men arrested for robbing women after befriending them on dating apps

Delhi water crisis: AAP Minister Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike for more water from Haryana

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Air pollution deaths in India a cause for concern: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute