Elvish Yadav ‘tried to break my spine’ and ‘kill me’, alleges Delhi-based content creator 'Maxtern'; FIR filed against YouTuber

Gurugram, March 8

YouTuber Elvis Yadav and a few others with him allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based content creator in a shopping mall here in Sector 53 area.



A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media.

So, FIR has been filed against #ElvishYadav at sector 53 Gurugram under IPC 147, 149, 323, 506.



No one is above law remember it....

But When will police arrest him ???? pic.twitter.com/Yrrd2bzLAy — BiggBossBattle (@BiggBossBattle) March 9, 2024

The complainant Sagar Thakur, a Delhi resident, also claimed that Yadav "tried to break his spine" and "threatened to kill him".

Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X.

In his complaint, Thakur said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021.

"In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed,” he said.

Thakur said Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a “discussion”.

“When he came to the store – he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk – started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled.

“Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (after the beatings),” Thakur said in his complaint.

The public made the wrong person famous. @police_haryana hope you are not afraid of Elvish Yadav. This is pure Terrorism. @mlkhattar are you supporting elvish? I hope this boy gets justice. @BJP4Haryana @INCHaryana#ArrestElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/wyHmnbaMqC — Abhinav Goel (@abhigoel_0) March 9, 2024

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Friday, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered against Yadav and others at sector 53 police station in the late evening on Friday.

A probe into the matter is underway, SHO Rajender Kumar said.

