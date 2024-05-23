Embassy allays fears over Indian students’ safety in Kyrgyz capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Facing a backlash from Indian students over social media, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan today posted pictures of its officials meeting Indian students and said it continued to have interaction with students studying in Bishkek.

In a separate statement later on Wednesday, the embassy said: “Students and their families are urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements.” It also asked students to contact their respective universities about formalities required for completion of exams.

Meanwhile, finally responding to the plight of Indian students confined to their apartments and going without food amid targeted violence in Bishkek, medical colleges there have now decided to switch to online classes and deputed their teachers to provide essentials to these students. Earlier, the embassy posted on X: “Embassy continues to have interaction with Indian students studying in Bishkek. They have been assured of every possible help and support.”

Over the social media, Indian students have been posting videos and pictures of their ordeal. At present, nearly 17,000 Indian students are in the Kyrgyzstan. “Situation in Bishkek has returned to normal. No untoward incident has been reported during the past few days,” the embassy said, adding that there were no restrictions on the movement of transport or people.

Embassy officials visited International Medical University and Eurasian Medical University yesterday and Royal Metropolitan University and Avicenna University today. Air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational and flights to India can also be availed via Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent. Local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students, the embassy said. Trouble started brewing in the Central Asian country on May 13 between locals and expatriates from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Egypt. A brawl had ensued between foreigners and locals in a hostel of International University of Kyrgyzstan where 29 persons were injured.

