Embassy in close touch with Indians onboard ship in US, local authorities: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi, March 28
There are 20 Indians onboard the cargo ship which hit a bridge in Baltimore in the US a few days ago and the Indian Embassy is in close touch with them and the local authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over Patapsco River in Baltimore, came crashing down after the 984-foot ship ‘Dali’ collided against it in the early hours of Tuesday.
“Our information is that there are 21 crew members, of which 20 are Indians. All of them are in good shape, good health. One of them got injured slightly, needed to have some stitches, and stitches have been given. And, he has gone back to the ship,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here.
He also said the Indian Embassy in the US is in “close touch with the Indians onboard the ship and also local authorities”.
