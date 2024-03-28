Emerging technology vital for future wars: IAF Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Emerging technologies such as semi-conductors, sensors, smart decision support matrices and manned-unmanned teaming off fighter jets are critical capabilities that need to be developed for future wars that would be fought differently, said the IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the 15th Jumbo Majumdar International Seminar, organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies here. The theme of the seminar is “Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts”. The IAF Chief said “future conflicts will be characterised by a blend of simultaneous multi-domain operations, high-degree precision, enhanced lethality and intense media scrutiny”.

Coupled with that was the convergence of niche technology like artificial intelligence, big data, additive manufacturing, block chain and quantum communication, making existing weapons and inventories redundant.

Balakot-like operations have shown that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively carried out beyond enemy lines.

