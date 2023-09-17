Eminent writer Gita Mehta dies

New Delhi, September 16
Eminent writer and filmmaker Gita Mehta, sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, died in Delhi tonight. She was 80.
Mehta, the daughter of late Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was learnt to be ailing for a while.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Gita Mehta, saying: “I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Gita Mehta ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as film making. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with Naveen Patnaik ji and the entire family in this hour of grief.”
