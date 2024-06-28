Empty boxes: NTA on viral video with CUET ‘answer sheets’ in open

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

In response to a viral video claiming that open boxes with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG-2024 label were kept under an open sky, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said the boxes did not contain any sensitive material and security personnel were present at the spot.

Government sources said if the Opposition raises the pitch on NEET-UG issue, they would respond

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal said: “The Opposition is united and it will raise the issues of NEET, Agniveer, inflation and unemployment and MSP in Parliament.”

CUET UG 2024 was conducted from May 15 to 24 in hybrid mode and CUET the results are yet to be declared. Soon after the videos went viral, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) slammed Centre.

“@NTA_Exams and @dpradhanbjp have utterly failed the higher education system of India and the future of the student community. No exam has been left untouched by paper leak gangs and the NTA has proved to be a corrupt and sham institution,” the NSUI had posted on X.

Reacting to the development, the testing agency wrote on X: “These are empty boxes kept outside the hall at NTA and do not have any sensitive material inside them. Never did we keep these boxes in open, as being reported by the media. Also, we have sufficient number of security personnel deployed at the place where boxes are kept.”

The NTA also refuted claims of its website being hacked. “The NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading,” it said.

