Empty boxes: NTA on viral video with CUET ‘answer sheets’ in open

New Delhi, June 27
In response to a viral video claiming that open boxes with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG-2024 label were kept under an open sky, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said the boxes did not contain any sensitive material and security personnel were present at the spot.
Oppn to raise NEET in Parl, govt ‘ready to respond’
- Amid the raging row over irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG exam, the Opposition said it would raise the issue in Parliament
- Government sources said if the Opposition raises the pitch on NEET-UG issue, they would respond
- Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal said: “The Opposition is united and it will raise the issues of NEET, Agniveer, inflation and unemployment and MSP in Parliament.”
CUET UG 2024 was conducted from May 15 to 24 in hybrid mode and CUET the results are yet to be declared. Soon after the videos went viral, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) slammed Centre.
“@NTA_Exams and @dpradhanbjp have utterly failed the higher education system of India and the future of the student community. No exam has been left untouched by paper leak gangs and the NTA has proved to be a corrupt and sham institution,” the NSUI had posted on X.
Reacting to the development, the testing agency wrote on X: “These are empty boxes kept outside the hall at NTA and do not have any sensitive material inside them. Never did we keep these boxes in open, as being reported by the media. Also, we have sufficient number of security personnel deployed at the place where boxes are kept.”
The NTA also refuted claims of its website being hacked. “The NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading,” it said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...