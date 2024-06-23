Enacting law mere eyewash: Kharge

PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday termed the enforcement of the anti-paper leak law a “whitewash” and asserted that the BJP could not evade its responsibility in “promoting corruption and education mafia”.

The Centre on Friday operationalised the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims at curbing malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

In a post on X, Kharge claimed that 70 question papers were leaked in the last seven years and sought to know why the BJP had taken no action so far. “No matter how much effort the BJP makes in the NEET scam, it cannot escape its responsibility in promoting fraud, corruption and education mafia,” Kharge alleged.

