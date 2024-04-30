Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, April 30
An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.
A number of Naxalites were reported to be injured in the skirmish, they said.
The gunfight took place took place in a forest of Tekmeta bordering Maharashtra when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.
Intermittent firing is still underway and further details are awaited, he said.
No harm was reported to security personnel in the incident, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Haryana Police nab 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara gang after encounter in Nuh
The accused are wanted for Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Majr...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions
The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...