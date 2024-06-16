Enforcement Directorate former chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra summoned in appraisal case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

The Central Administrative Tribunal has issued notices to former Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra and four others in a case related to downgrading of the annual performance appraisal report of a senior officer.

The senior officer, Sonali Badhe, had alleged that her performance report was degraded with mala fide intentions after she refused to change her opinion in a sensitive matter, which was brought to her notice. The CAT Principal Bench issued notices to the aforementioned persons to appear before it on August 30.

