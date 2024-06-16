Enforcement Directorate former chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra summoned in appraisal case

New Delhi, June 15
The Central Administrative Tribunal has issued notices to former Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra and four others in a case related to downgrading of the annual performance appraisal report of a senior officer.
The senior officer, Sonali Badhe, had alleged that her performance report was degraded with mala fide intentions after she refused to change her opinion in a sensitive matter, which was brought to her notice. The CAT Principal Bench issued notices to the aforementioned persons to appear before it on August 30.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor
Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi
Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future
Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...