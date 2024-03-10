Enforcement Directorate raids Lalu Prasad Yadav aide’s premises in Patna

New Delhi, March 9
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided multiple locations, including those of an associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna as part of an alleged illegal sand mining-linked money laundering case, official sources said.
The premises of Subhash Yadav, an associate of Lalu, were searched as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Subhash, who was reportedly involved in mining in Bihar, had contested election on an RJD ticket earlier, they said.
The money laundering case originates from some FIRs filed by the Bihar Police earlier.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash had contested as an RJD candidate from Chatra in Jharkhand, however, he had lost the polls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...