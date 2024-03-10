Enforcement Directorate raids Lalu Prasad Yadav aide’s premises in Patna

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided multiple locations, including those of an associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna as part of an alleged illegal sand mining-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The premises of Subhash Yadav, an associate of Lalu, were searched as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Subhash, who was reportedly involved in mining in Bihar, had contested election on an RJD ticket earlier, they said.

The money laundering case originates from some FIRs filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash had contested as an RJD candidate from Chatra in Jharkhand, however, he had lost the polls.

