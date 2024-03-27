Enforcement Directorate summons Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, businessman Darshan Hiranandani on March 28 in Foreign Exchange Management Act case

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act contravention case on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old TMC leader was called for questioning earlier also by the central agency.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for ‘unethical conduct’, has been renominated by her party from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

