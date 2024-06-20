Engine problem forces Dubai-bound plane to make emergency landing at Nagpur airport

PTI

Nagpur, June 20

A US-Bangla Airlines flight from Chittagong to Dubai with 175 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Nagpur international airport on Thursday due to an engine problem, a senior airport official said.

The flight from Chittagong city of Bangladesh to Dubai made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 10.30 am after the plane experienced an engine problem, the official told PTI.

The passengers were accommodated in another aircraft, which left for its destination at 7.45 pm, he added.

#Bangladesh #Dubai