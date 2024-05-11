‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

A Delhi court today framed sexual harassment charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case lodged by women wrestlers, observing there was “sufficient evidence” against him.

Will challenge order It has opened options to counter thw charges. I will get a chance to present my side... Will challenge order in higher court. — Brij Bhushan, BJP MP Big victory: Sakshi Grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia called it a big victory for country's women wrestlers

“Slept on streets for many nights in heat & rain, had to give up on our stable careers,” said Sakshi

“This court has found sufficient material on record to frame charges against accused No. 1 Brij Bhushan Singh for the offences under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code regarding victims No. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5,” said Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of the Rouse Avenue Court.

The court also found sufficient material on record to frame charges against the MP for offences under Section 506 Part 1 of the IPC with respect to victims No. 1 and 5. However, the judge discharged Brij Bhushan from the allegations levelled by victim No. 6.

For co-accused Vinod Tomar, WFI’s former assistant secretary, the court framed charges under Section 506 Part 1 regarding victim No. 1. For the remaining offences, he stood discharged, the court said.

Last month, the judge had dismissed Brij Bhushan’s application seeking further investigation in the case and for making further submissions on framing of charges. The MP had claimed that he was not in India on the date in question. He and Tomar are currently out on bail.

Brij Bhushan said, “I welcome what has happened in the court today. I am taking it lightly. In fact, it has opened various options for us to challenge the allegations. Now there will be arguments on the points which form the basis of today’s judgment. I will get an opportunity to present my side.” He, however, added that they would challenge the order.

