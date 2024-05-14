Ensure journalists’ safety: Editors Guild

PTI

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking him to intervene and ensure safety and protection of journalists covering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The ECI has been urged to issue a direction to law enforcement agencies to ensure protection of journalists so that they can discharge their professional duties in a free and fair manner. — TNS

Kidnapped polling agents rescued

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district had been traced and rescued. The agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district’s Sadum mandal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha