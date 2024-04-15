Indian Ambassador Devyani Khobragade dresses as ‘apsara’ on Cambodian New Year

ANI

Phnom Penh (Combodia), April 14

Indian Ambassador to Combodia Devyani Khobragade, who was at the centre of a controversy that fuelled tension between India and the US in 2013, surfaced on social media in an image from a photo shoot dressed up as a “Khmer Apsara” to extend her wishes to Cambodians on the occasion of Khmer New Year.

“Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition,” read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Embassy in Combodia.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media