Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami was on Friday prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland, by a motley group of three, extremely aggressive people with no policeman in sight. The Indian High Commission has reported the incident to the British Foreign Office and the Metropolitan Police.

A video posted on the social media showed a person trying in vain to open the door of the High Commissioner’s car. Doraiswamy did not opt for a confrontation and asked his chauffeur to turn the car around. It is understood the Indian side is exploring legal alternatives for this aggression.

“One of the non-local persons attempted to forcibly open the HC’s car door — a matter that would require suitable police consideration,” said a statement by the Indian High Commission in London, adding quick reaction of one of the organisers, who physically intervened, helped avoid a “bigger incident”. The incident took place even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been urging Canada not to normalise incidents of intimidation of Indian diplomats and attacks on missions and consulates.

Three persons — all from areas outside Scotland — deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the gurdwara committee to discuss community and consular issues with the High Commissioner. The organisers included senior community leaders, women and community members. “They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and the Consulate General left shortly after their arrival,” said the statement.

“They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places, every Sikh should protest against any Indian Ambassador like we did here in Glasgow...,” claimed a person in a video.