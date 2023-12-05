Epaulettes of Navy officers to show Shivaji's legacy: PM Modi

New Delhi, December 4
In a shift away from the colonial era, the Indian Navy will change the insignia on the shoulder epaulettes worn by its officers to match the ensign of the Chhatrapati Shivaji and also change the British-era names of ranks of its sailors.
Speaking at the Navy Day demonstration off the coast of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.
Modi said, “India of today is moving forward abandoning the slavery mentality”. He stressed the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers would now highlight heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji as the new epaulettes will
be similar to the naval ensign. He also recalled unveiling the naval ensign last year.
The present shoulder epaulettes of the Navy use, what is called, the Nelson Ring (a golden ring) taken from the British Navy. PM Modi said it is indeed a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg. He also unveiled a 43-ft-high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...