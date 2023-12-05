Epaulettes of Navy officers to show Shivaji's legacy: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

In a shift away from the colonial era, the Indian Navy will change the insignia on the shoulder epaulettes worn by its officers to match the ensign of the Chhatrapati Shivaji and also change the British-era names of ranks of its sailors.

Speaking at the Navy Day demonstration off the coast of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.

Modi said, “India of today is moving forward abandoning the slavery mentality”. He stressed the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers would now highlight heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji as the new epaulettes will

be similar to the naval ensign. He also recalled unveiling the naval ensign last year.

The present shoulder epaulettes of the Navy use, what is called, the Nelson Ring (a golden ring) taken from the British Navy. PM Modi said it is indeed a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg. He also unveiled a 43-ft-high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort.

