Epilepsy can't be ground for divorce, rules Bombay High Court

Mumbai, September 27
The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has said a spouse being epileptic does not amount to cruelty and is not a ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, as epilepsy is neither an incurable disease nor can it be considered a mental disorder.
A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes, in its order on Tuesday, dismissed a plea filed by a 33-year-old man seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty from his wife who, he claimed, suffered from epilepsy due to which she was mentally unsound.
