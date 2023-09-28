Epilepsy can't be ground for divorce, rules Bombay High Court

PTI

Mumbai, September 27

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has said a spouse being epileptic does not amount to cruelty and is not a ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, as epilepsy is neither an incurable disease nor can it be considered a mental disorder.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes, in its order on Tuesday, dismissed a plea filed by a 33-year-old man seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty from his wife who, he claimed, suffered from epilepsy due to which she was mentally unsound.

