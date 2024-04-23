EU announces multi-entry visas with longer validity for Indians

New Delhi, April 22
Indian nationals can now apply for a multiple-entry Schengen visa with longer validity after the European Commission adopted specific rules to this effect on April 18. This arrangement is more favourable than the standard rules of the Visa Code, said an official EU news release.
This new visa “cascade” regime for Indian nationals residing in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India will provide easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travellers with an established travel history, if passport validity allows.
The move comes after a harrowing summer last year for even high net-worth or well-established Indians travelling to European destinations.
According to the newly adopted visa “cascade” regime, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years.
The two-year visa will normally be followed by a five-year visa, if the passport has sufficient validity remaining. During the validity period of these visas, holders enjoy travel rights equivalent to visa-free nationals.
