 EU, UK ‘carbon tax’, what it means for Indian industry : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • EU, UK ‘carbon tax’, what it means for Indian industry

EU, UK ‘carbon tax’, what it means for Indian industry

After European Union, now UK decides to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from 2027

EU, UK ‘carbon tax’, what it means for Indian industry

Photo for representation



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma 

Chandigarh, December 20

After the European Union, the UK has also decided to implement a carbon import levy/tax—Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—on some products from 2027. The move aimed at protecting businesses against cheaper imports from countries “with less strict climate policies” may subject $775 million of Indian exports or 6.8% of the exports to the country to 14-24% tax, as per reports quoting experts.

According to reports, the UK will finalise the details, including the precise list of products to be covered, after consultations next week. However, the decision has re-ignited tensions and arguments related to "historic wrongs by developed nations in escalating the climate conditions to its current state".

The move is expected to impact businesses in other countries, including India. 

As per economic think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative, India's exports worth $775 million to the UK may be impacted due to carbon tax on products like iron and steel, aluminium, fertiliser and cement.

India’s exports are already under stress

According to a GTRI report in 2023, India's merchandise exports declined by 5.3%, primarily due to diminishing presence in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather and a weak global trade growth.

The CBAM will pose a significant challenge for India’s metal industry, experts say.

The EU's carbon tax is expected to affect Indian metal exports worth over $8 billion annually, starting 2026.

Earlier, responding to the EU’s plans, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has already said that India will “retaliate” against such unfair taxes.

“Bharat will address the problem of CBAM with confidence. We will find solutions. We will see how we can convert CBAM to our advantage. Of course we will retaliate. India today does not do these things easily. Even with the US, we retaliated when they had put unfair taxes on us. And see what happened. We were able to resolve all the seven WTO disputes,” Goyal was quoted as saying.

CBAM and India

According to reports, the UK decision will apply to carbon-intensive products in the iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass and cement sectors. 

“This levy will make sure carbon intensive products from overseas – like steel and ceramics – face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonisation efforts translate into reductions in global emissions,” UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt was quoted as saying.

So far as India is concerned, sources say the government considers the tax “unfair” and is considering several measures, including taxing imports from these countries for their "historic wrongs".   

“Broadly the tax will be levied on import of products in manufacturing of which carbon emissions are emitted. However, the move will escalate the price of imported goods, making them less competitive. The fact is you cannot force the market to pay the price without any economic incentive for reducing emissions,” an industry representative said, seeking government policy support.  

According to officials, India may be working on different measures like collecting and keeping the tax within the country and using it to decarbonise its own industry.

India may also be considering a tax on imports or goods coming from European countries. India is working on a carbon tax mechanism that aims to penalise imports from developed countries for their historic carbon emission that actually contributed to fuelling global warming at the cost of developing nations, they add.   

CBAM criticism

Critics argue that if helping the environment and cooling down the globe is the ultimate goal, critics say fossil fuels contribute to 90% greenhouse and 75% of carbon emissions and these nations should actually tax fossil-fuel imports.  

If the aim is to counter carbon leakage (companies moving production to countries with lesser environmental regulations to avoid paying carbon prices), that can be achieved by taxing imports from companies doing that instead of taxing all world imports, they add.

 

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

2
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

3
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

4
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

5
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

6
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

7
Punjab

14 years on, Punjab Vigilance arrests ex-MLA Satwant Mohi in job scam, five more booked

8
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

9
Punjab

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

10
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons again, attend Vipassana camp in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills; seek to establish justice system based on Indian thinking, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...

No more ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’, FIR within three days of plaint: Amit Shah on new criminal laws

No more ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’, FIR within three days of plaint: Amit Shah on new criminal laws

Says provision for ‘trial in absentia’ also introduced; judg...

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

Lok Sabha approves Telecom Bill 2023; provides for government control on communication network in emergency

Lok Sabha approves Telecom Bill 2023; provides for government control on communication network in emergency

The bill will promote structural reforms in the telecom sect...


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet