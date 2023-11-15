 Evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, over 1,000 Indian MBBS students resume studies at medical university in Uzbekistan : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, over 1,000 Indian MBBS students resume studies at medical university in Uzbekistan

Evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, over 1,000 Indian MBBS students resume studies at medical university in Uzbekistan

Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began in February 2021

Evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, over 1,000 Indian MBBS students resume studies at medical university in Uzbekistan

Zafar Aminov, the Vice-Chancellor of State Samarkand Medical University where over 1,000 Indian students are studying. PTI



PTI

Samarkand (Uzbekistan), November 15

Evacuated from war-hit Ukraine in 2021, hundreds of Indian MBBS students, who thought their academic journey was over, have resumed their studies and started new lives in a leading medical university in Uzbekistan.

The Samarkand State Medical University in Uzbekistan has accommodated over 1,000 Indian medical students from Ukraine after the Indian Embassy in Ukraine reached out to them enquiring if the affected students can seek a transfer.

Amit from Bihar’s Begusarai, spent one night in a basement in Ukraine when Russia attacked. He was among the students evacuated by the Indian government under the ‘Operation Ganga’ initiative.

‘Operation Ganga’ was the initiative launched by the government of India to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. A total of 18,282 Indian nationals were evacuated under the initiative.

“I thought I wouldn’t make it and would either die or will be stranded in Ukraine. Once I was back home in India, me and my family were relieved but then began the never-ending cycle of uncertainty about what was next. I had finished three years of my MBBS in Ukraine and to start all over again or pursue something else was not an option I wanted to consider. I later decided to move to Uzbekistan,” Amit told PTI.

He says living expenses in Samarkand are higher than that of Ukraine but he is happy to be able to continue his education.

Tanwi Wadhva from Punjab’s Ferozepur, who was studying at Bukovinian State Medical University in Ukraine, was apprehensive about joining the university due to the loss of a semester.

“I attended online classes for eight months. We were hopeful that the war would end and we would go back. Some students even went back from different routes but I didn’t want to take that risk. I evaluated all options from Georgia to Poland and decided to come to Uzbekistan. The university admitted us a semester back, I was initially apprehensive about the loss of one semester but later I changed my mind and it was worth the decision,” she said.

Divyansh from Meerut who used to study at the same university as Wadhwa said Uzbekistan’s universities offered teaching and learning in English and the curriculum was on the same lines.

“Not all countries have universities which offer English as a medium of instruction. So that was a very important factor. Quality of life is similar in Ukraine and Samarkand but this place feels safer now,” he said.

Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began in February 2021.

According to estimates, approximately 2,000 Indian students have gone back to Ukraine and they are residing mostly in the western part of the East European country.

Several Indian medical students were left with no choice after their evacuation from Ukraine and transferred to universities in other countries to continue their studies. Many have gone to Russia, Serbia and other European countries.

Dr Zafar Aminov, Vice Chancellor, of Samarkand State Medical University, said when the war broke out, the Indian Embassy reached out to them enquiring if the affected students could seek a transfer.

“We evaluated the requirements of such students and then ultimately decided that enrolling them with a semester back would be a viable option to provide equivalence. We then set up a team to facilitate transfers and also made special arrangements for these students. We hired 30 more Indian teachers to ensure there are no accent issues,” he told PTI.

Aminov said the university has accommodated over 1,000 Indian transfer students from Ukraine.

Deepika Kaidala Jayaramaiah, a student from Karnataka, said after seeing the war situation right in front of her, moving to a peaceful country was the priority.

“I have only read about war in history books. Never imagined that I would witness the situation in person. After it was evident that going to Ukraine was not an option now, I decided to resume my medical journey in Uzbekistan,” she said.

#MBBS #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Sahara group chief Subrata Roy dies at 75

2
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor reveals true motive behind marrying Saif Ali Khan, 'It was because...'

3
Trending

Harbhajan Singh was close to converting to Islam, claims Pakistan cricketer Inzamam; Bhajji fumes 'kon sa nasha...'

4
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

5
Punjab

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

6
Haryana

As sexual harassment probe began, Jind principal took 50 girls on 3-day trip to 'influence' them

7
India

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

8
Punjab

Rs 10,000 per tooth mark compensation in dog bite cases, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Punjab

Punjab’s first ‘rail coach restaurant’ opens at Pathankot station

10
India

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Top News

5 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

36 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Rescue operation has been launched and some bodies recovered

India win toss, opt to bat against NZ in first World Cup semi-final

Rohit Sharma falls after giving India a brisk start against New Zealand in World Cup semifinal

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playi...

Haryana Roadways workers strike work to protest against brutal killing of bus driver in Ambala

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

The driver was killed by assailants in Ambala on the interve...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operation

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operation

The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, ...

5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The accident occurs near Thikri village on the national high...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Chief Khalsa Diwan to hold workshop to revive Gurmat music with tanti saaj soon

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

2015 Sector-17 protest: 15 get 6-month imprisonment for attacking police personnel

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Two Kazakh men among 17 rescued from drowning across Goa during Diwali weekend

Air quality in Delhi inches closer to 'severe' category

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

New NMC regulations jeopardise jobs of 5,000 non-medical teachers

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

DGP Yadav to lead nation’s biggest cycle rally in city

89 fresh farm fires take tally to 1,380, AQI remains poor

Man's body found hanging from tree

Upset over spouse's drinking habit, woman dies by suicide at village

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)