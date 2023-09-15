Event to mark success of govt fisheries scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Fish farmers from different states will come together to share their success stories and experiences in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on September 15 to mark the third anniversary of the success of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The event will also bring fishers, fish farmers, entrepreneurs, other stakeholders and government officials together from vibrant fisheries and aquaculture sector to showcase and discuss the achievements of the blue revolution.

The event intends to showcase the achievements of the PMMSY and various other schemes implemented by the Department of Fisheries, Government of India. The event will also highlight the last nine years’ contribution and achievement of the Central government for the development of the fisheries sector in India.

#Madhya Pradesh