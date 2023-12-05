Every hour 52 crimes against women cases registered in India in 2022

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 4

India witnessed almost 52 crimes against women every hour during 2022, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

A total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022 in the country in-comparison to 4,28,278 cases in 2021 which is a rise of 4 per cent.

The majority of cases under crime against women were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (31.4%) followed by ‘kidnapping and abduction of women’ (19.2%), ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (18.7%) and ‘rape’ (7.1%).

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases under the category with 65,743 followed by Maharashtra (45,331), Rajasthan (45,058).

Among the metropolitan cities, Delhi recorded the most number of cases of crimes against women amounting to 14,158 increasing from 13, 982 cases in 2021. The data points that every hour at least two women are subjected to crimes against them in the capital.

The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.4 in 2022 in comparison with 64.5 in 2021.

Women were subject to cruelty by husband or his relatives with the most cases amounting to 1,44,593. Among these West Bengal recorded the most number of cases with 22, 431 last year, followed by 20,511 in UP and 18,852 in Rajasthan.

A total of 31,982 women and girls were a victim of rape of which 31, 516 cases were reported. Among the victims, 30,965 were women above the age of 18 and 1,017 victims were under-18.

UP and Himachal Pradesh saw the most number of underage victims of rape – 459 and 223, respectively. In Delhi, while there were no child victims of rape, according to the data. However, there were 1, 212 reported cases of which 886 were in the 18-30 age category, 304 in the 30-45, 17 in the 45-60 years and five above the age of 60.

There were a total of 85,300 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, an increase of 2.2 per cent from 2021. UP recorded the most number of cases for the crime against girls under the age of 18 – 999, followed by Kerala (930).

#Uttar Pradesh