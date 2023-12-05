 Every hour 52 crimes against women cases registered in India in 2022 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Every hour 52 crimes against women cases registered in India in 2022

Every hour 52 crimes against women cases registered in India in 2022

Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh saw most number of underage victims of rape – 459 and 223, respectively

Every hour 52 crimes against women cases registered in India in 2022

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 4

India witnessed almost 52 crimes against women every hour during 2022, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

A total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022 in the country in-comparison to 4,28,278 cases in 2021 which is a rise of 4 per cent.

The majority of cases under crime against women were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (31.4%) followed by ‘kidnapping and abduction of women’ (19.2%), ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (18.7%) and ‘rape’ (7.1%).

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases under the category with 65,743 followed by Maharashtra (45,331), Rajasthan (45,058).

Among the metropolitan cities, Delhi recorded the most number of cases of crimes against women amounting to 14,158 increasing from 13, 982 cases in 2021. The data points that every hour at least two women are subjected to crimes against them in the capital.

The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.4 in 2022 in comparison with 64.5 in 2021.

Women were subject to cruelty by husband or his relatives with the most cases amounting to 1,44,593. Among these West Bengal recorded the most number of cases with 22, 431 last year, followed by 20,511 in UP and 18,852 in Rajasthan.

A total of 31,982 women and girls were a victim of rape of which 31, 516 cases were reported. Among the victims, 30,965 were women above the age of 18 and 1,017 victims were under-18.

UP and Himachal Pradesh saw the most number of underage victims of rape – 459 and 223, respectively. In Delhi, while there were no child victims of rape, according to the data. However, there were 1, 212 reported cases of which 886 were in the 18-30 age category, 304 in the 30-45, 17 in the 45-60 years and five above the age of 60.

There were a total of 85,300 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, an increase of 2.2 per cent from 2021. UP recorded the most number of cases for the crime against girls under the age of 18 – 999, followed by Kerala (930).

#Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

2
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

3
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

4
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

5
Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

6
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

8
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

9
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

10
Punjab

Central board flags 'over-extraction' of groundwater in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

While making landfall, the eye of the storm was situated nea...

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

No word on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether ...

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

Two Indian law experts on team that framed Commonwealth Military Justice Principles

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Delhi University leads 56 Indian universities to make the cut

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Delhi University leads 56 Indian universities to make the cut

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system