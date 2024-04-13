 Ex DMK functionary, associates pumped Rs 40 crore drug money into films, real estate: ED : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Ex DMK functionary, associates pumped Rs 40 crore drug money into films, real estate: ED

Ex DMK functionary, associates pumped Rs 40 crore drug money into films, real estate: ED

Sadiq was arrested by the NCB last month for his alleged involvement in smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore

Ex DMK functionary, associates pumped Rs 40 crore drug money into films, real estate: ED

Jaffer Sadiq. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 13

More than Rs 40 crore allegedly earned from drug trafficking was “injected” by now-sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and his linked entities into sectors like film production, hospitality and real estate, the ED alleged on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made these claims in an official statement issued by the federal agency following its raids in this case at Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli on April 9.

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

He was expelled by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu in February after his name and purported links to the drugs network were mentioned by the NCB.

The money laundering case stems from separate NCB and Customs department complaints filed against Sadiq and his partners on charges of indulging in “cross-border illegal trade of narcotics substances”.

Sadiq, purportedly the mastermind behind an international drug trafficking syndicate, stands accused of smuggling pseudoephedrine camouflaged as health-mix powder and desiccated coconut to Australia and New Zealand, the ED said.

It is alleged that he “funnelled” proceeds from drug sales into diversified ventures, including real estate, film production and logistics, serving as fronts for illicit activities, it said.

The search operation undertaken early this week targeted residences and businesses allegedly linked to entities “facilitating the laundering of cash generated by Sadiq,” the agency alleged.

Evidence suggests, it said, the cash was layered through specific financiers before being injected into various sectors like movie production, the hospitality industry and acquiring immovable properties.

“More than Rs 6 crore direct cash payments and more than Rs 12 crore cash was routed and layered for movie production. More than Rs 21 crore cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of entities controlled by Jaffer Sadiq,” the ED claimed.

It added that a “significant” amount of cash was deployed for acquiring immovable properties as well.

“More than Rs 40 crore cash application have been found,” the ED said.

The agency said its investigation is continuing as further analysis is being conducted to unearth more insights into the “intricate web of illicit financial activities.”

The NCB has said that Sadiq's links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some “high-profile” people and some instances of “political funding” were under its scanner.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister and DMK leader S Regupathy had asserted last month that his party had no links with Sadiq.

Sadiq, as per NCB's claim, invested his alleged drug trade-earned money into his “front or cover businesses” of movie production, real estate and hospitality among others.

A Tamil film named ‘Mangai’ was allegedly “entirely funded” by the accused from the drug money. He also constructed a hotel in Chennai, a senior NCB officer had told reporters during a press conference in Delhi last month.

According to the NCB, Sadiq allegedly used to get Rs 1 lakh per kg “cut” (commission) from smuggling narcotics.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

2
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

3
India

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

4
Himachal

Palampur: Private paragliding schools shut in Bir-Billing

5
India

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

6
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

7
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

8
Punjab

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

9
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

10
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Top News

Video shows raid on ship near Strait of Hormuz; Mideast official says Iran carried out attack

Israel warns of ‘consequences’ after Iran seizes ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with West

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and...

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

Iran could attack Israel 'soon', says US President Joe Biden; warns Tehran ‘not to proceed’

As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...

5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

Police say there is 'nothing at the scene that would indicat...

SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed in-person meetings with family in Tihar jail

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

Rider killed after school bus collides with scooter, auto

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps