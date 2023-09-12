Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property

PTI

Noida, September 11

A former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, Nitin Nath Sinha, 62, has been arrested for allegedly strangulating to death his 61-year-old wife (Renu Sinha) in Noida. The police said Nitin wanted to sell his house, valued at around Rs 4.5 crore, but she was opposing it. Renu had been suffering from cancer.

After committing the murder, Sinha hid himself in a small store room on the upper floor of his two-storey house for more than 10 hours, said DCP Harish Chander.