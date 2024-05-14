Ex-judge moves Calcutta High Court on cops’ over-action

PTI

Kolkata: Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate from Tamluk LS seat, on Monday moved Calcutta HC alleging police over-action by registering an attempt to murder case against him in connection with a protest when he went to file his nomination. Justice Jay Sengupta, before whose court the matter was mentioned, said that the petition would be taken up for hearing on Tuesday. pti

Rs 13 cr gold seized in Mumbai; 11 arrested

Mumbai: The Customs Department has seized 22.14 kg of gold valued at Rs 13.56 crore brought illegally by various passengers at the Mumbai international airport, officials said on Monday. Eleven passengers were arrested in 20 cases of gold smuggling during the action taken here between Friday and Sunday, they said. pti

Panic in Jaipur after 50 schools get bomb threat

Jaipur: After Delhi, over 50 schools here received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, triggering panic among students and their parents, the police said.

