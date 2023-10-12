Ex-minister Shahnawaz Hussain summoned in rape case

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on October 20 on a woman’s complaint alleging rape and criminal intimidation.

No relief to Azam’s son The SC has declined to grant interim relief to SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan that the trial court in UP’s Moradabad be asked not to pass order in a pending criminal case (for blocking traffic when car stopped by cops) till his claim of juvenility is ascertained

The police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the FIR. The judge dismissed the report saying, “The issues raised by the IO (investigating officer) while filing the cancellation report… are matters which can be decided during trial.

“The complainant’s version and trustworthiness can be tested only during trial when she is cross-examined by the accused... on the basis of material placed on record along with cancellation report, especially the complainant’s statement … wherein she has supported her allegation of rape and threats,” the judge said.

#BJP