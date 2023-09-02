Ex-MP Prabhunath gets life term for twin murders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The Supreme Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to RJD leader and former MP Prabhunath Singh, who was held guilty in a 28-year-old double murder case.

Reversing the concurrent finding of acquittal reached by the trial court and the Patna High Court, a three-judge Bench of Justice SK Kaul, Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Vikram Nath, which had on August 18 pronounced Prabhunath guilty, also awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured in the 1995 crime.

Prabhunath was also awarded seven-year imprisonment for attempted murder. The Bench said half the compensation amount would be paid by the convict while the state of Bihar would have to shell out the rest. “We have never seen a case like this,” the Bench said about the case in which Prabhunath killed two persons for not voting as per his directions.

#Supreme Court