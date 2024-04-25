Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda flays wealth survey proposal

New Delhi, April 24
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for proposing to survey and redistribute wealth and said the Congress leader was insulting two former PMs from his own party by doing so.
“They want power at any cost. Rahul Gandhi wants to do a wealth survey and distribute wealth. Does he think he’s a Maoist leader? He has insulted and humiliated two Congress PMs who brought market reforms. He is indirectly trying to say that all that two Congress PMs did was wrong,” Gowda said.
