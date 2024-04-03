Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

New Delhi, April 3
On the day when former prime minister Manmohan Singh retired after 33 years in Rajya Sabha, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sparred over his legacy.
After BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X to say that Singh made Indians poor, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit back at the BJP leader for “slander.”
“Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, retired from Rajya Sabha after 33 years. He held the top job between 2004-14. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Dr Singh, who is hailed as an erudite economist, made India poor.
IMF days show that under the UPA, led by Dr Singh, India's per capita GDP as % of developing countries (including China) reduced from 35% to 30%. Earlier, AB Vajpayee had raised it from 30% to 35% (1998-2004). Now PM Modi has again pulled it back, and has raised it from 30% to 42% (2014-24),” Malviya said.
Congress' Ramesh attacking Malviya as “BJP's troll master”, countered the claims saying the BJP leader has reached a new height of absurdity and malicious deceit today.
“Dr Manmohan Singh is retiring today after 33 years in public service. Instead of showing him even a little respect, and having even a tiny shred of decency, he has chosen to slander Dr Manmohan Singh.
Neither Mr Narendra Modi nor Mr Malviya can ever even remotely approach Dr Manmohan Singh's contributions to the making of modern India. He is a man who speaks little and accomplishes much,” Ramesh said.
He said from 2004-2014, India’s nominal GDP per capita went from $635 to $1560 - a growth of 145%; from 2014-2024, India’s nominal GDP per capita went from $1560 to $2850 - a growth of 82%.
“India’s total GDP, adjusted for inflation, grew by 7.5% per year under Dr Singh, compared to just 5.8% under Modi.
The 10 years of Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure transformed India’s economy and society for the better,” the Congress leader said, adding that 27 crore people were lifted out of poverty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh #Jairam Ramesh #Rajya Sabha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict
The order is expected to be pronounced on Thursday
AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give a reply to BJP
Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, the Raj...
AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7
A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...
Tihar jail official says Arvind Kejriwal's vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest
Atishi says the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over th...
Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy
After BJP's Amit Malviya took to X to say that Singh made In...