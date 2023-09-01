Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’

New Delhi, September 1
The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, sources said on Friday.
The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.
Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government's seriousness as a host of elections approach.
Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.
However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after the Lok Sabha contest.
