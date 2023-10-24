Ex-secretary to Odisha CM, VK Pandian gets cabinet minister rank hours after taking voluntary retirement

Bhubaneswar, October 24
VK Pandian, the former aide to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, has been appointed Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) with the rank of a cabinet minister, an official notification said on Tuesday.
The development comes less than 24 hours after Pandian took voluntary retirement from government service.
“VK Pandian is hereby appointed as Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha in the rank of Cabinet Minister. Pandian shall work directly under the Chief Minister,” the General Administration and Public Grievance Department said.
Pandian joined the CMO in 2011 and since has been Patnaik's private secretary.
After Patnaik became the chief minister for the fifth time in 2019, Pandian was given additional responsibility of '5T secretary' to implement some transformational initiatives in government departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...