Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15

New Delhi, April 12
A Delhi court on Friday sent Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as Kavitha’s counsel.
Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged scam, on Thursday.
The CBI arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to officials.
