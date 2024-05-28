‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court to urgently list his plea seeking one-week extension of his interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam on medical grounds.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s plea before a Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan and sought urgent listing of the matter, saying the Chief Minister has been advised certain medical tests that would take a week.

Pointing out that a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta has already reserved its verdict on Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case, Justice Maheshwari said he would refer it to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for passing an appropriate order.

In his capacity as the ‘Master of Roster’, it’s the CJI who decides on the composition of Benches to hear cases.

Justice Viswanathan asked Singhvi why he didn’t approach the top court when Justice Datta was heading a Vacation Bench last week.

Citing high ketone and blood glucose levels, sudden unexplained 6-7-kg weight loss and possible life threatening conditions, Kejriwal had on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his 21-day interim bail in the money laundering case by seven more days.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED – the AAP national convener was released on a 21-day interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

The top court had barred him from visiting the Chief Minister’s Office and Delhi Secretariat and said that he shall not sign official files unless it’s required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of Delhi L-G.

It had also restrained from commenting on his role in the money laundering case against him and ordered him not to interact with witnesses and/or have access to official files connected with the case.

The Supreme Court had on May 17 reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

The top court had, however, said ‘without prejudice to his rights and contentions’, Kejriwal was free to move the trial court for grant of bail “in accordance with law."

The ED alleged that Kejriwal was the kingpin and the key conspirator of the excise scam who demanded Rs 100 crore as AAP national convener from co-accused.

The Delhi High Court had on April 9 upheld his arrest as he was the national convener of AAP which allegedly used proceeds of the crime in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

