Executive Director of GAIL held for bribery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested GAIL Executive Director (Projects) KB Singh and four others in connection with an alleged Rs 50-lakh bribery case. TNS

Kejri’s wife on 2 voter lists, called by court

New Delhi: A Delhi court has summoned Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal, for getting enrolled in the voter lists of two Assembly segments.

Zee-Sony merger: IDBI Bank files appeal against NCLT order

New Delhi: Private lender IDBI Bank has filed an appeal against the NCLT order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India. The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 10 approved the proposed merger, which would create the largest media entity in the country. PTI

Rahul leaves for Brussels, will meet EU lawmakers

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for his foreign trip and will be away when India hosts the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Congress sources said the Wayanad MP will meet EU lawmakers in Brussels and later travel to Paris to engage with students there. TNS

#Arvind Kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI