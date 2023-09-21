Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 20

India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory asking all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel there, especially Indian students, “to exercise utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence”.

EAM briefs Modi New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is learnt to have briefed PM Modi on the standoff between India and Canada over the killing of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, said sources.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” said the advisory, which came a day after Canada issued its advisory on travel to India.

“Our High Commission will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada. Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students, in particular, are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant,” said a travel advisory issued by the

Ministry of External Affairs. It has asked Indian nationals and students in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal. “Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident,” it said.

The advisory came amid growing tension between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down in Surrey on June 18.

