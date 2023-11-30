Exit polls give BJP edge in Rajasthan; predict tight race in MP, Telangana

New Delhi, November 30
The exit poll results for the assembly elections of the five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — are set to be declared shortly.
The exit polls will likely give indications of the assembly election outcomes.
The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30. The results will be declared on December 3.
The Election Commission of India (EC), in a notification on Thursday, informed that the exit polls can be out after 5:30 pm on November 30.
As per Today’s Chanakya, Congress is leading in Chhattisgarh with 57 seats.
Chhattisgarh 2023 Seat Projection
BJP 33 ± 8 Seats
Cong 57 ± 8 Seats
Others 00 ± 3 Seats
