Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier

New Delhi, September 10

For China, the G20 Summit has been about setbacks and missed opportunities. After Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the conclave a miss, in a blow to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang that Rome was planning to exit from the infrastructure initiative.

This means that the only G7 member that had enrolled for the BRI is now wary of associating with China’s plans. A different government in Italy had signed up for the BRI in 2019. Seeking to minimise any backlash from the decision from Beijing, Italy would as a replacement aim to revitalise a strategic partnership agreement with China, aimed at fostering economic cooperation, it first signed in 2004.

“The PM (Meloni) communicated the intention to quit the project to her counterpart,” said a report, adding that Premier Li had made a last attempt to persuade the Italians to rethink.

Italy has the G7 presidency next year and recasting its relationship with Beijing would placate its Western allies. Meloni and Li held talks here on Saturday. “Italy and China share a Global Strategic Partnership whose 20th anniversary will recur next year and which will be the beacon for the advancement of friendship and cooperation...,” Meloni’s office said.

